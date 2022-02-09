Luke Bryan talks relationship with co-star Katy Perry's fiancé Orlando Bloom The two judge American Idol with Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan enjoys a close and often hilarious relationship with his American Idol co-judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the country superstar opened up about his relationship with Katy in the run-up to her Las Vegas residency and how that extended to her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"Anything Katy does, she sends stuff to create more anxiety," he said to the amusement of GMA hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who could be heard laughing in the background.

"She's like 'Wow. Big stage, be ready','Wow, get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas', I'm like 'Katy!'" he joked.

However, he revealed that there was nothing but love between the two, perhaps veering on being closer than you'd expect when Orlando comes into the mix.

"Me and her, even as years have gone, we have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship," he gushed about the Firework singer.

Luke joked about Katy being "jealous" of his relationship with Orlando Bloom

He then added: "She's really a little jealous because she believes Orlando kind of…might have a little man crush on me.

"Because Orlando came to Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him. So me and Orlando, our love is strong, our love is strong."

Jokes aside, Katy and Luke share a deep friendship that has spanned over their successful careers in the music industry and on the show.

The long-running singing competition show's 20th season is set to premiere on ABC on 27 February, seeing the trio of Katy, Lionel, and Luke return for their fifth time as judges.

The show teased fans with a new intergalactic image

The show really got fans excited when they shared a new picture to tease the upcoming premiere, featuring all three judges and host Ryan Seacrest standing on the moon and looking out at the universe, with Lionel brandishing a flag.

"The quest to discover the best talent in the universe begins Feb 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu," the caption read.

