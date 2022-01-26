Rebel Wilson and sisters look like triplets in hot-pink swimwear The star threw it back to her birthday

Rebel Wilson was reminiscing about her fabulous birthday celebrations last year when she posted a throwback beach photo with her family.

The star - who rang in her big day in French Polynesian with many of her loved ones by her side - shared several images from the festivities but one, in particular, stood out.

Taking to Instagram, Rebel posted a snapshot on the white sandy shoreline, with her sisters, Annachi and Liberty, by her side.

The siblings rocked high-cut swimsuits emblazoned with "Let's Get Physical" and another with "Mama" on the chest.

Rebel's niece was also in the shot and wore a cute kid version of the swimwear that said "Got it from Mama," on the front of it.

"The Wilson sisters for the WIN," she captioned the shot. Fans commented: "Love you sisters and love these pics," and another added: "This looks beautiful and you look amazing."

Rebel and her family turned heads with their stunning beach photos

Rebel is incredibly close to her family which includes her two sisters, and her three brothers too.

When Rebel was younger, her parents were professional dog handlers and the family traveled around selling canine products from a caravan.

Although the Bridesmaid star lives in Los Angeles, along with Annachi, the rest of her family reside in Australia still.

Rebel had a blast at her birthday bash on Rebel Island

Her mom, Sue, also forged a very successful career in education and recently retired.

Rebel was very proud of her beloved mom and posted a heartfelt message of congratulations on social media at the time.

"Congrats mum, on retiring," she captioned a series of photos on her stories in which she appeared to be gifting Sue a piece of jewelery to celebrate the occasion.

With their matching blonde locks and beaming smiles, it was clear that the apple didn't fall far from the tree for the star.

