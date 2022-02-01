Rebel Wilson enjoys nail-biting football game looking fabulous with star-studded crowd The Australia native celebrated a victory for her second home

Rebel Wilson is celebrating a major win, plus with a star-studded crowd. The star attended the much-anticipated football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

MORE: Rebel Wilson and Victoria Beckham both love this affordable drugstore face cream

The game determined which of the rivaling California cities would play the upcoming 56th Super Bowl, which will air this 13 February. Rebel celebrated a victory for her home city's team, the Rams, who will now go on to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rebel shared on Instagram Stories her luxurious accommodations at the stadium with an insane view of the game. She enjoyed the game from a celeb-filled private suite, calling her group "the suite squad," and she looked stunning and full of team spirit as she sported a bright blue LA Rams t-shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel dazzles as she reveals glimpse of incredible Sydney home

While it was certainly a nail-biting game for California residents, the actress still took time to please her fans by taking some pictures with other stars in attendance.

Rebel enjoys the tense football game from a private suite

MORE: Rebel Wilson and sisters look like triplets in hot-pink swimwear

The Pitch Perfect star posted several pictures of the game to her Instagram and shared some behind the scenes of how she spent the day field-side. She captioned her congratulatory post with: "I don’t normally ‘play the field’ buuuut yesterday was different. The biggest congratulations to @rams for making it to the Super Bowl! I’m such a proud Ambassador!"

Rebel and Michael have fun taking pictures during football game

The pictures included a coy one jokingly posing with a pensive face with GMA's Michael Strahan, who is a former football player himself, having played 15 seasons with the New York Giants. Rebel's pictures also featured one with late night talk show host James Corden, and television host Carly Steele.

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in pink mini dress in gorgeous waterside photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows fans in wet-look leggings for exciting countdown

Rebel will next star in an upcoming British independent drama titled The Almond and the Seahorse, based on a 2008 play about life after a traumatic brain injury. She stars alongside Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg's daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.