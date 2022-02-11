Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines shares how she 'nurtured' herself back from a place of 'unbalance' The mom-of-five wrote a new essay for the Spring issue of Magnolia Journal

Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines has opened up on recent hard times, sharing with fans how she "nurtured" herself back from a place of "unbalance".

The mom-of-five wrote a new essay for the Spring issue of Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Chip, and shared that she found herself in a rough patch in late 2021, "unbalanced by how much I was pouring out without being poured into in the ways I really needed."

"I was learning that a well that's only ever knee-deep can't outlast a drought and that I had to figure out what it was that would pull me out of the grind and give me renewed perspective," she shared.

The 43-year-old continued that she "considered what I'm already drawn to, what I already know wakes me up and brings me life — nature, the garden, being in my kitchen, and the peace that meets me there — and I leaned in".

However, although her family "joked that I'd gone a little extreme" she found comfort and solace in the action of reading, gardening and canning "just about anything" and that it left her, for the first time in a long time, feeling "full, truly full".

"And at the end of those days, I was bursting with so much more to give. And really, that's all that I was after." she concluded.

Chip and Joanna run many businesses in Waco

Joanna and Chip have five children, Drake, 17, 15-year-old Ella, 13-year-old son Duke, Emmie, 11, and three-year-old Crew.

Chip and Joanna call Crawford, Texas - just a few miles outside of Waco - home, and after becoming the stars of the hit TV show Fixer Upper recently launched their own channel, Magnolia Network, with Discovery to replace the DIY Network.

As well as home-flipping shows, it also features Maine Cabin Masters, Mind For Design, and Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation.

