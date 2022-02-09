Exclusive: CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil reveals future goals with wife Katy Tur The couple have been married since 2017

Tony Dokoupil is a much-loved co-anchor on CBS Mornings and has had an incredible career to date.

But while chatting exclusively to HELLO!, the TV star revealed that there is one job he hasn't done yet, that he would very much like to do before he retires – and that's working alongside his wife, journalist and author Katy Tur.

"Someday. Before we all retire. I'd like to host a show with my wife - Katy Tur. I may be crazy, but I think it'd be fun," he revealed.

VIDEO: Tony Dokoupil gets excited for Super Bowl

Tony and Katy have been married since 2017 and live in Brooklyn, New York City, with their two young children, Teddy and Eloise.

It's been a busy time for the CBS star, who recently began anchoring a new half-hour weekly series called The Uplift, which has gone down a treat with viewers.

The Uplift – part of CBS News streaming network – focuses on inspiring stories, the more uplifting the better, and Tony has been enjoying every moment of it so far.

Tony Dokoupil is hoping to work with wife Katy Tur one day

He told HELLO!: "I see the Uplift as possibly changing the way people see the world – by reminding them that, amid all the heartache, good things happen to good people and thank goodness that hasn’t changed.

In that respect, the Uplift is news that stays news. It's eternal."

He added: "I hope the Uplift is the chief national broadcast of a breakaway country I'll call Hopelandia. GDP is zero, but NWB (national well-being) is off the charts."

Tony recently started anchoring uplifting news series The Uplift

Tony is someone many wake up to in the mornings, along with his CBS Morning co-stars Gayle King and Nate Burleson, and the trio have a brilliant working relationship both on and off-screen.

Talking about his co-stars, the journalist shared: "Every morning is a two-hour breakfast with your two best friends – that's how it feels.

"We talk and debate and laugh through every commercial break and, even though we don't have an omelet bar or bottomless mimosas, it's fun and smart and I never get tired of it."

