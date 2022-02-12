Who is Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow dating? All we know The Super Bowl 2022 star is dating college sweetheart Olivia Holzmacher

It's a huge weekend for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who will mark his first appearance playing in a Super Bowl on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has won himself an army of fans – but there is one special someone who will be cheering him on from the sidelines as he makes his debut – his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. Joe has been off the market for quite some time after meeting Olivia in college and she has been a supportive presence in his life ever since. Keep reading to find out more about her…

Who is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's girlfriend?

Joe is dating Olivia Holzmacher. According to her Linkedin, she graduated from Ohio State University in 2019 with a degree in data analytics and social sciences.

She has been working for American supermarket company, Kroger, as a senior process specialist and analyst ever since. She currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Olivia and Joe met at Ohio State University

How long has Joe Burrow been dating Olivia Holzmacher?

Joe has been dating Olivia since August 2017 after meeting at Ohio State before he transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) to play for the Tigers.

In August 2018, Olivia shared a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram to mark their first anniversary, writing: "Three hundred and sixty-five days xoxo."

Olivia is a vocal supporter of Joe

Joe posted the same image with the caption: "The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it's time to write the next one."

Does Joe Burrow have any children?

Joe and Olivia do not have any kids, but they are proud parents to an adorable dog named Beau, who Olivia often shares photos of on her Instagram.

Joe and Olivia have been dating since 2017

What has Joe Burrow said about his relationship?

Joe seems to prefer to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and has only shared one photo of Olivia on his Instagram. However, Olivia is proud of her man and has shown her support in several social media posts over the years.

When Joe was drafted to the NFL in 2020, Olivia wrote: "Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons.

"I've had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you."

