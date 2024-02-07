Travis Kelce responds to Taylor Swift engagement after free Las Vegas wedding offer

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is going from strength to strength with many claiming that an engagement is in their near future.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end – who will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Sunday's Super Bowl – has now responded to claims he's planning on popping the question if his team is crowned the champions.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look so in love during date night

During a press conference on Super Bowl 'Opening Night' at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Travis was asked by a reporter: "Is there going to be another ring beside the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?"

Travis was quick to respond, and with a smile on his face, he said: "I'm focused on getting this ring and that's all my mind's focused on right now."

Should Travis decide to put a ring on Taylor's finger, they will have the option of tying the knot Vegas-style after the Little White Wedding Chapel offered to throw them a ceremony – free of charge.

"Taylor and Travis – you two have enough on your plate so let us take care of you!" Little White Chapel wrote, according to TMZ.

"Taylor just bring your lucky, and fabulous Grammys gown and we can handle the rest! We have our florist on standby for the bouquet of your dreams, our ministers and Elvis are ready too. Whatever you want, our chapel is ready to take care of you!!" they added.

© Getty Taylor and Travis have been dating since summer 2023

During the press conference, Travis also made sure to publicly congratulate his girlfriend after her historic win at the Grammys on February 4.

Taylor took home two awards, Best Pop Album and her fourth Album of the Year trophy, which makes her the only performer to win the award four times.

© Getty Taylor has been just as supportive of Travis' career

"She's unbelievable," he told reporters. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Travis and Taylor – who resumes her Eras tour in Japan on February 7 – began dating last summer after connecting following her July concert at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, where Travis plays for the Chiefs.

© Instagram Travis and Taylor appear very much in love

In stark contrast to her relationship of over six years with Joe Alwyn, Taylor and Travis have been incredibly public, with the Bejeweled singer attending 12 Chiefs games this season, and Travis using his bye week in October to fly to Argentina to watch her perform in South America.

Last month, the athlete gave a rare insight into their relationship at a press conference ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he said amid ongoing claims that Taylor is a distraction to his game.

© Instagram Taylor will be at the Super Bowl to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs

"You hear the media throughout the year if we're not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn't focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what's going on," he added.

"So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.