Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton reported home burglary of NFL star Joe Burrow 

In the wake of a worrying new trend emerging during NFL game nights, Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is the latest victim of burglary after his Ohio home was targeted on Monday night.

The police were called to Joe's home after influencer and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Ponton alerted them to the crime, as per TMZ.

According to police documents obtained by the publication, Olivia reported the burglary just after 8 pm while the NFL star was busy playing the Dallas Cowboys across the country in Texas.

Recommended video You may also like Travis Kelce has physical altercation with Chiefs coach Andy Reid

22-year-old Olivia initially called her mom after noticing something was wrong, before telling police that when she arrived at the house, the bedroom window had been shattered and the place ransacked.

Police audio revealed the model stating, "Someone broke into my house," however, the pair have not been previously romantically linked.

While the police report stated that she was employed by Joe, speculation has risen over whether the pair are dating, with fans of his wondering who the mystery woman is.

© XNY/Star Max The 22-year-old alerted police after arriving at Joe's house to find shattered windows

Olivia rose to fame on TikTok during the pandemic and now boasts over 7.6 million followers on the app, not to mention almost 3 million Instagram followers.

"During COVID, I was trying one new thing a day, whether it was cooking, playing basketball, volleyball, or exploring new places in my hometown," she told Grazia in 2022 of how she kickstarted her online career.

"I got really positive responses from people about how I made them feel. That was my main motivation to keep going."

© Michael Simon The model rose to fame on TikTok

Olivia was honored with the swimsuit rookie title for Sports Illustrated in 2022 and has since worked for SKIMS, Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret.

She called herself a workaholic, revealing that she wants to work as much as possible.

"It's hard to even tell you exactly where I want to go, but I just love working," she explained to Grazia. "I'm like, 'Book me seven days a week. I do not care.' I'm kind of a workaholic."

© Icon Sportswire The quarterback was playing in Texas at the time of the burglary

After moving from Florida to Los Angeles when she took off online, the blonde-haired beauty came out as pansexual, explaining that she "doesn't care about gender".

"I have a very emotional connection to a person rather than based on looks," she told Grazia. "I think that's something that's been beautiful that I've been able to realize."

While it is unclear how Olivia and Joe are linked, the NFL star has likely returned home to assess the damage from the break-in.

© Cooper Neill The two have not confirmed if they are dating

Burglarizing NFL player's homes has become more and more frequent over the last few months; most notably, Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were victims in November while playing away from home.

Also falling victim to burglary was Minnesota Timberwolves player Mike Conley, whose home was hit in September.

In response to the rise in targeted burglaries amongst players, the NFL advised all players and staff to remain vigilant and take extra precautions.