Why this year's Super Bowl is bittersweet for Tom Brady and Gisele

Tom Brady is the most successful NFL player of all time after securing his seventh Super Bowl ring in 2021 following a 22-year career.

But this year will be especially bittersweet for the quarterback after his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, failed to win a place in Sunday's final. In fact, last year marked Tom's final ever Super Bowl as just days after his defeat, he announced his retirement from the NFL.

WATCH: Tom Brady makes final Super Bowl appearance

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he said in a statement.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions.

"And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Tom won seven Super Bowl rings

He then paid tribute to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their children, thanking them for their support after previously revealing that his supermodel spouse had given up a lot for him to focus on his career.

Tom added: "And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement.

Gisele and their children have been proud supporters of Tom's career

"I always came off the field and home to the most loving wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career.

"Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

