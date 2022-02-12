Elizabeth Hurley's sizzling bikini photos send famous friends wild with envy They're not the only ones admiring this pic!

There's no getting away from it - Elizabeth Hurley's bikini body is incredible. And we're just glad to see even her celebrity pals are driven green with envy when she posts a beach selfie!

The Austin Powers actress has been taking her followers with her on a "pretend vacation" to the Maldives via Instagram, as travel restrictions and Covid make beach breaks harder than usual.

WATCH: Elizabeth dances to the Spice Girls in tiny yellow binkini - and wow!

And while we're all thankful to Elizabeth for brightening up our Februarys with her colourful photoshoots, some of her famous friends are admitting that her flawless figure is making them more than a little envious.

British actress Patsy Kensit commented on one snap of the brunette bombshell, saying: "God I wish I had that body and face.....simply stunning inside and out."

American actress and TV star Lisa Rinna was lost for words, instead sharing a string of fire emojis expressing just how incredible Elizabeth looked in the shot. Even Elizabeth's son Damian couldn't help to comment on his mother's latest picture, expressing his appreciation for his mama's beauty with three simple heart emojis.

Elizabeth has been going on a 'pretend' vacation via Instagram

Elizabeth maintains her enviable figure with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she once revealed. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

Elizabeth first made headlines when she appeared alongside Hugh Grant in her legendary safety pin dress

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," Elizabeth previously told The Cut.

Elizabeth is not shy about sharing stunning photos of herself on social media, and often posts enviable snapshots showing her modelling her swimwear line on the beach. She established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

