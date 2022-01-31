Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat in chain link bikini The 56-year-old has never looked better

Elizabeth Hurley has found the perfect way to beat the winter blues!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the 56-year-old shared a striking snapshot showing her modelling a taupe bikini featuring gold chain detailing as she posed up a storm in front of a rock face.

She explained in the caption: "NOT complaining, but my last holiday seems like a lifetime ago - just before the first lockdown. I'm going on a pretend vacation and shall live vicariously through my phone for a few days."

Elizabeth's dedicated fan base were quick to comment, with Patsy Kensit among the first to reply. "God, I wish I had that body and face… simply stunning inside and out," she wrote, along with a series of love heart eyes.

Elizabeth looks sensational in her latest photo

A huge number of followers posted flame emojis and love hearts in the comments section, while one joked: "At least with a pretend vacation, you won't spend a lot of money or lose your luggage!"

Elizabeth is no stranger to sharing stunning photos of herself on social media, and often posts enviable snapshots showing her modelling her swimwear line on the beach.

The star has her own swimwear range which is hugely popular

She established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Of course, Elizabeth is also the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

Elizabeth works hard to maintain her incredible figure

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," Elizabeth previously told The Cut.

