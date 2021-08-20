Elizabeth Hurley shares flirty summer photo as she jokes about British weather

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a fun and flirty photo, joking that it's time to get out the summer dresses in the UK.

In the photo, Liz wore a coral summer dress with a shirred waist and crochet-style pattern on the skirt, with the frill sleeves slipping off her shoulder and the model-turned-actress slipping the dress up her thigh to show off her gorgeous legs.

Summer dress time in Blighty," Liz captioned the snap.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's glowing skin is down to using THIS anti-ageing serum twice a day since 1995

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir with latest bikini video

But not everyone knew the nickname for Great Britain, as Sandy Linter, who gave Liz the beautiful and natural make-up look, shared the photo and added: "Oh an affectionate term for England! I never knew that."

The star is a talented actress and businesswoman, as well as a swimwear model who launched her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley reveals party-ready garden at $8.25million home

It caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Liz showed off a fun and flirty summer snap

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong," she shared at the time.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

Liz is the perfect model and ambassador for her brand, and previously revealed she keeps her youthful looks thanks to a healthy diet of "simple, natural, easy food."

Liz starts her day with hot water

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey, admitting: "I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.