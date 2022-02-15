Peter Andre treats wife Emily MacDonagh and children to a 'perfect Valentine's night' The family headed out for dinner

Peter Andre pulled out all the stops on Valentine's Day to honour all his loved ones – his wife Emily MacDonagh, their children Amelia, eight, and Theo, four, and his eldest children with ex Katie Price, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a picture of the whole family enjoying a special dinner at a restaurant.

"My perfect Valentine's night," he captioned a gorgeous black and white picture of the whole family sitting at the table.

The family all tucked into the same dish, which seemed to be courgette pasta with figs and tomatoes on the side. They also shared charcuterie boards, whilst they all drank water.

Emily was sat on one side of the table with her son Theo, whilst Peter sat opposite of her with eight-year-old Amelia, Princess and Junior. Both Theo and Amelia's faces were hidden behind a love heart emoji – keeping with their parents' desire to keep them away from the public eye.

Just last year, 48-year-old Peter opened up about the reason he doesn't want his younger children in the spotlight.

"So Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media - no one has ever seen their faces so she doesn't really want anyone to see their faces.

"So when they go to school no one can really recognise them at that."

The singer shared the same picture on his Stories

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, he added that Junior and Princess were born into the spotlight.

"Obviously from J and P from day one, we were documenting our lives," he said.

"And they were part of that so I think they have always been in the media and that's the reasoning for it.

"So I have to respect Emily for that. She hasn't done it. She says once you do cross that, there's no going back so I'm like, 'OK, no problem.'"