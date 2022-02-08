Peter Andre's wife reacts to funny moment with Princess after Katie Price comments Emily has been married to the singer since 2015

Peter Andre isn't much of a morning person! The Mysterious Girl singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny clip that involved his daughter, Princess.

MORE: Katie Price says bond with Princess is 'unbreakable' following Emily McDonagh comments

The short footage shows Peter looking a little bleary eyed as he gazes into the distance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre can't stop laughing as his son Junior

The camera then flips to Princess, who is filming, as she starts to laugh before covering her mouth with her hand. "still processing…" was written at the bottom on the screen.

READ: Peter Andre makes sweet revelation about wife Emily and their two children

MORE: Peter Andre publicly supports wife Emily amid Katie Price row

"This is how she treats me every morning without fail," singer Peter confessed to his 1.7 million followers – and among the first to comment was his wife, Emily.

Peter shared the funny footage on his Instagram account

The mum-of-two posted two crying laughing emojis and simply wrote, "Classic!" alongside the clip.

READ: Peter Andre's son Junior gives mum Katie Price surprise gift amid family drama

MORE: 10 rare photos of Peter Andre's adorable children

Peter shares Princess and her big brother, 16-year-old Junior, with his ex-wife Katie Price, to whom he was married from 2005 until 2009. Following their split, he went on to find love with NHS doctor Emily; they tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

Peter is a proud father of four

Katie recently publicly lashed out at Emily in a since-deleted message on Instagram. In the lengthy post, she accused her of "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and stated that she was "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

Emily has chosen not to react to the drama – but in a recent interview with The Times, she spoke about his role as a stepmother to Princess and Junior.

Emily recently spoke about his role as a stepmother

"I think I take on more of a big-sister role," Emily shared. "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.