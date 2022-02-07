Peter Andre's wife Emily celebrates amazing success after Katie Price drama

Emily Andre is on cloud nine following the news that her debut book has become a bestseller on Amazon - and that's not all! Her new guide on puberty, called Growing Up for Girls, will now also be sold in various book stores across the UK.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the NHS doctor revealed: "Amazing news! My book Growing Up For Girls is now available in @asda @whsmithofficial and @waterstones stores.

"I honestly can't tell you how excited I am about this [heart emoji] p.s I have also just heard that we are back in stock on @amazonuk as well! #growingupforgirls #books #puberty #periods #girlpower @scholastic_uk." She also added a screenshot of her book with the words, "Best Seller," emblazoned across it.

The book, Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, was published last month. This will then be followed up by Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know in May 2022.

When it came to writing her first book, Emily recently revealed that she drew on experiences from her own life and has looked towards her loved ones for guidance. "Being a step-mum and a mum as well, it changes your perspective on everything," she told Metro. "But it changes your perspective on the way that you would talk about puberty and other issues going through life, definitely.

Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, £6.99, Amazon

"When I was writing the book, I was thinking, 'Okay, how would I feel discussing this with Millie? How would I explain this to Millie or Theo?' And that really helped me with the wording and trying to make it really accessible and relatable, so I relied on that a lot."

Emily is married to Peter Andre, and together they are parents to eight-year-old daughter, Millie, and five-year-old son Theo. They live in Surrey with Peter's two eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, from his four-year marriage with Katie Price.

Emily's latest achievement comes shortly after Katie expressed her discomfort regarding the doctor's relationship with her children, Princess and Junior. In a since-deleted message on Instagram, Katie criticised Emily, accusing her of "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and stating that she was "jealous" of her relationship with Princess.

