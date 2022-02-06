Peter Andre pays tribute to wife Emily with sweet photo following Katie Price's comments The couple have been married since 2015

Peter Andre shared a new selfie to Instagram with his wife Emily – and the couple looked so in love as they beamed at the camera.

In the photo, Peter wore a bright blue shirt while his wife peered over his shoulder with her long blonde hair flowing and her eyes sparkling.

The singer simply captioned it with a heart emoji and tagged Emily's account, @dr_emily_official.

The dad-of-four's followers were quick to share their love for the snapshot, rushing to praise it in comments like: "Beautiful pic," "Gorgeous couple," and: "Perfection". Others responded with heart-eyes emojis.

The post comes days after Peter's ex-wife Katie Price opened up about her close bond with the daughter they share, 14-year-old Princess.

The glamour model took to Instagram to share a short clip that Princess had sent to her which showed the young girl pouting at a bathroom mirror while wearing a dusty pink ruched dress.

Peter's fans loved the sweet selfie

Katie captioned it: "My absolute life @officialprincess_andre our bond is unbreakable and I love when she send me cute videos [love hearts] I love you my mini me." Princess promptly replied: "I love you".

Katie has previously expressed her discomfort about Emily's relationship with her children, Princess and 16-year-old Junior, after the NHS doctor spoke about being a stepmum in an interview.

"I think I take on more of a big-sister role," Emily told The Times. "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

Emily is a stepmum to Peter's oldest children

In a since-deleted message on Instagram, Katie went on to criticise Emily, accusing her of "trying to make a career" out of media appearances and stating that she was "jealous" of Katie's relationship with Princess.

Peter, who also shares two young children with his second wife, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, has not commented directly on Katie's remarks.

