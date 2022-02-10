Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare family photo with lookalike brother Peter was quick to react to the sweet snapshot

Peter Andre's wife Emily rarely shares family photos on social media – but she had a treat in store for fans on Wednesday.

MORE: Peter Andre's wife reacts to funny moment with Princess - after Katie Price fallout

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a snapshot showing her with her brother, Tom MacDonagh.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals son Theo's very unusual hobby!

The sweet photo shows the siblings smiling for the camera with their arms around one another. In the caption, Emily revealed that she had stopped by Tom's place of work – Azthetics Clinic, which he runs with Dr. Mahmoud Aziz.

READ: Peter Andre makes sweet revelation about wife Emily and their two children

MORE: Peter Andre publicly supports wife Emily amid Katie Price row

Just like Emily, Tom has also qualified as a doctor – something fans were quick to comment on. "Two docs in the family what proud parents you must have!" one noted. "You both look too young to be doctors!!!!" a second said.

Emily shared a rare photo of her brother Tom on Instagram

Emily's husband Peter also reacted to the photograph, sweetly posting a red love heart in the comments.

READ: Peter Andre's son Junior gives Katie Price surprise gift amid family drama

MORE: 10 rare photos of Peter Andre's adorable children

"So lovely to pop in and see my bro @drtmacdonagh and @dr.mahmoud.aziz who are working their socks off as usual at their clinic," Emily wrote in the caption. "Very proud! @azthetics.uk."

The NHS doctor is both a mum and a stepmother

It's thought Emily has three brothers, who she grew up with her in Bridgwater, Somerset, before going into medicine – just like Tom. Her mum Rebecca is a paediatrician and her dad Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh – known as Dr Ru – is a consultant surgeon.

Emily is also a mother-of-two, having welcomed daughter Amelia, eight, and son Theo, five, with husband Peter, and a stepmother to his children Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Peter and Emily share daughter Amelia and son Theo

Emily drew on her own family when it came to writing her first book, Growing Up For Girls: Everything You Need To Know. (Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know is set to be released in May 2022.)

"When I was writing the book, I was thinking, 'Okay, how would I feel discussing this with Millie? How would I explain this to Millie or Theo?'" she told the Metro. "And that really helped me with the wording and trying to make it really accessible and relatable, so I relied on that a lot."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.