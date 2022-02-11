Peter Andre has hilarious reaction to daughter Princess' beauty tutorial The Mysterious Girl singer is a doting dad to four children

Peter Andre is a doting dad to four kids, but on Friday he shared a clip where he was left a bit bemused by the antics of his teenage daughter Princess.

In the video, which Peter had recorded several months earlier, the pair looked like they were about to film together, but Princess took over and demonstrated to fans how she'd make a "messy bun". The 14-year-old left her dad with his head in his hands as she explained the process to viewers, especially when she flipped her long blonde hair right in front of his face.

WATCH: Peter Andre left bemused by daughter Princess

In a high-pitched voice Peter murmured: "Great," as she completed her tutorial, but it's clear that it was all in jest, as they soon quickly began giggling together.

In his caption, he teased: "Found this in my vids from a few months back. Always does this? Why?"

Fans loved the video that shared an insight into their family bond, and one penned: "I just love the relationship you have with Junior and Princess! You are a super dad! Thank god they have you in their lives!!"

A second added: "We miss you on YouTube, I know these moments," while a third posted: "How she puts her cheek on your arm at the end you can feel the love for her Dad."

Peter was unimpressed

A fourth fan related to Peter's expressions during the video, as they wrote: "My niece does the same with her hair I think it’s a teenager thing love you guys," and a fifth commented: "She's got such a brilliant personality! I love watching her little videos. She is a credit to you Pete."

The father-of-four was a close bond with all of his brood, and on Tuesday he shared another video with Princess - and it was just as funny.

The father and daughter have a strong bond

The short footage shows Peter looking a little bleary eyed as he gazes into the distance. The camera then flips to Princess, who is filming, as she starts to laugh before covering her mouth with her hand. "still processing…" was written at the bottom on the screen.

"This is how she treats me every morning without fail," singer Peter confessed to his 1.7 million followers – and among the first to comment was his wife, Emily.

The mum-of-two posted two crying laughing emojis and simply wrote, "Classic!" alongside the clip.

