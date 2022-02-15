Rumer Willis proudly poses in provocative lingerie – fans praise her body and message The actress also shares an important message with fans

Rumer Willis proudly posed in several lingerie sets on Valentine's Day and shared a love note to her body with her nearly one million Instagram fans.

Demi Moore's eldest daughter posted a number of pictures throughout Monday, showing her in black, purple and red lingerie sets, and spoke up about "accepting" her shadows before urging her followers to "love all of you".

"It is easy to love the parts of ourselves that we feel are likable or exciting, the ones we lead with in the world," she began her inspirational post.

"This year I have been working on exploring the shadows and radically accepting them, as challenging as that may feel at times. Allowing myself to be seen, to be vulnerable. Shining a light on them and reframing the idea around growth from trying to let go or get rid of parts of myself to allowing them all to exist and loving them all."

Rumer surprised fans with a series of daring pictures

She continued: "From my experience, the parts that we reject in ourselves are usually just very young parts that are hurting and actually need the most love."

Rumer, 37, then invited fans "to explore your own shadows" and "love all of you unconditionally and uncompromisingly".

Her various posts were a hit with fans, who couldn't help but shower her with compliments such as "beautiful" and fire emojis.

"Absolutely love, thank you I needed this and you as always are stunning," one remarked, whilst a second added: "So proud of you gorgeous and all that you’ve shared in this post, love u."

Rumer sent a body-positive message to her fans after years of struggling with her image

A third wrote: "Beautiful and super sexy!"

Rumer has previously spoken out about her struggles with body image in the past.

"I wanted to have no butt; I wanted to have no boobs," she told Glamour in 2015, adding, "For a long time I just wanted to look tiny and androgynous."

She added, "When you grow up in the public eye the way that I did, everyone's looking at you and waiting for you to do something crazy or say something wrong or have a meltdown. I was constantly bullied because of my looks, so I struggled a lot with my body image."