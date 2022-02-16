Michael Strahan shares heartwarming photograph as he reveals post-Super Bowl plan No one gets football like Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan had an exciting weekend with the nail-biting Super Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the victorious Los Angeles Rams.

However, like everyone else, he was in the mood to power down after a long few days, and he revealed that he wasn't alone in doing so.

The Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself at home with his dog Enzo after the big day.

Both were clearly exhausted and had flopped onto bed, fast asleep, and a photographer behind them cheekily snapped them mid-nap.

Michael captioned the adorable picture: "Enzo needed a nap after the long Super Bowl weekend also!!" Fans immediately delved into a resounding "aww" with heart emojis galore.

"I'm guessing you need it more than Enzo," one wrote, with another adding: "Bless you have to be worn out. You didn't look it on GMA though."

Michael and Enzo were feeling the post-Super Bowl exhaustion

A third lamented by saying: "Came home in the early afternoon yesterday to my husband napping and asked him if all his coworkers who watched the game were also napping!"

The TV personality attended the game in Los Angeles and shared several images from the sporting event as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.

He captioned the post: "What a Super Bowl!!!! Congratulations to the @rams on an incredible season! No doubt one of the greatest halftime shows EVER. Hell of a job, @snoopdogg, @drdre, @kendricklamar, @therealmaryjblige, @eminem & @50cent."

Prior to his time hosting GMA, Michael spent 15 seasons as a professional football player for the New York Giants, the only team he ever played with for the entirety of his career.

The GMA anchor shared images from the game

The television host retired from football in 2008, but his time was undoubtedly unforgettable. Commemorating the Super Bowl, he even took to Instagram to share a video montage of his own experience winning the annual game.



