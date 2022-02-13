Michael Strahan makes fans nostalgic with latest Super Bowl tribute video

Michael Strahan is making fans excited – albeit nostalgic – ahead of the Super Bowl. The Good Morning America star posted an emotional throwback video of one of his biggest career achievements.

Prior to his time hosting GMA, Michael spent 15 seasons as a professional football player for the New York Giants, the only team he ever played with for the entirety of his career.

The television host retired from football in 2008, but his time was undoubtedly unforgettable. Commemorating the Super Bowl, Michael took to Instagram to share a video montage of his own experience winning the annual game.

"Believe it, and it will happen," Michael told his Giants teammates in an inspiring mid-game speech. The Giants won the Super Bowl for the third time in 2008, but the year the Texas-native played was arguably the most historic, as they beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

Michael's heartfelt video montage

Michael asked fans in his caption whether they were supporting the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams in this year's Super Bowl, and as fans flooded his comment section with their preferred teams, some couldn't help but say they would always be Giants fans, regardless of Michael no longer being part of the team.

Of the momentous video montage he posted, the star wrote: "You all know I had to bring this speech out today. Greatest day ever with my @nygiants brothers becoming Super Bowl XLII CHAMPS!!!!!! #OnceAGiantAlwaysAGiant."

Michael and Rebel Wilson attend the game that took the LA Rams to the Super Bowl

Michael has been gearing up for the long-awaited sports event, posting behind-the-scenes pictures of his coverage and other throwback pictures of his time as a football player. "You all know which Super Bowl was my favorite," he wrote in another picture of himself playing the victorious game.

This year's Super Bowl features the Bengals versus the Rams. The much-anticipated halftime show includes performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

