Michael Strahan sparks conversation with new star-studded photos The TV host left many fans confused

Michael Strahan couldn't wait to post photos of his exciting Super Bowl weekend on Instagram, but he likely didn't realize his snapshots would cause such a stir.

The Good Morning America host shared several images from the sporting event in Los Angeles as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.

MORE: Michael Strahan makes fans nostalgic with Super Bowl tribute video

He captioned the post: "What a Super Bowl!!!! Congratulations to the @rams on an incredible season! No doubt one of the greatest halftime shows EVER. Hell of a job, @snoopdogg, @drdre, @kendricklamar, @therealmaryjblige, @eminem & @50cent."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares candid BTS video of Michael Strahan at GMA

Fans agreed that the show was spectacular, but many were angry about one thing... nobody in the photos was wearing a mask to protect them from COVID-19.

At the time of the Super Bowl, mask wearing in Los Angeles County was mandatory with the government website stating: "Everyone 2 years of age and older must wear a mask in all indoor public places and at outdoor Mega Events, whether they have been vaccinated or not."

MORE: Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

MORE: Michael Strahan heaps praise on GMA co-host Robin Roberts as he confesses 'she saved me'

The NFL had reiterated the strict policy in LA and requested masks remain in place unless "actively eating or drinking".

Michael's fans wanted to know why nobody was wearing a mask

Michael's fans were therefore confused as to why nobody was abiding by the rules.

"No masks. But yet the kids are required to wear masks," wrote one, while another added: "NO MASKS during the super bowl huh?! but KIDS HAVE to wear them," and a third said: "I thought there was a strict mask policy in LA?"

MORE: Michael Strahan's fans can't get over this feature inside his home-office

MORE: Michael Strahan delights fans after revealing 'mystery woman'

Some others criticized the celebrities for promoting the importance of wearing a mask, but not taking their own advice.

Michael left his home in NY to travel to LA for the Super Bowl

There were people who showed support for Michael and all of the fans who were able to finally attend the event though.

"Feels so good seeing everyone happy and enjoying the day," commented an upbeat social media follower, and another remarked: "Amazing day, amazing result."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.