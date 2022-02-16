Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert team up to surprise fans with special NHL project Miranda will perform alongside Dierks Bentley

Miranda Lambert has revealed that she will be performing alongside Dierks Bentley in Nashville for the National Hockey League's Stadium Series.

MORE: Miranda Lambert dotes over her adorable animals as she shares rare glimpse into home life

The country music star reposted Dierks' Instagram video which revealed that the pair will be performing on 26 February and the show will air on NHL on TNT and Sportsnet in Canada. "What's up y'all, Dierks here and I am so excited to play the NHL Stadium Series here in Nashville, Tennessee," Dierks shared in a video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dierks Bentley comfirms Nashville performance with Miranda Lambert

He also posted a promotional picture which saw Dierks rock a casual tee and peacock coat, and Miranda wearing a bright orange leather jacket with bronze studs lining the edge.

The NHL Stadium Series is one of several regular season outdoor games played by a select number of teams. This year's game will see the Nashville Predators take on the Tampa Bay Lighting.

MORE: Miranda Lambert delights fans with celebratory announcement during break from work

Miranda's reveal comes a week after she received five Academy of Country Music nominations, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Reba McEntire is the only female artist to be nominated in that category that many times.

Miranda will vie for the award against Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce. Miranda is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, where she is credited as an artist and producer, and Video of the Year.

Miranda and Dierks have been friends for years

Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for Miranda, Chris or Luke in that category will also see them clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories.

Carrie Underwood and Eric Church round out the category. Carrie is also nominated for Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.

This year's co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett also received their first nods in the Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year categories, respectively.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.