Miranda Lambert dotes over her adorable animals as she shares rare glimpse into home life The country singer lives in Nashville with husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is relatively private when it comes to her personal life but delighted fans with a sweet glimpse from her weekend at home.

The county star adores animals and took to Instagram to share several posts showing her dote over her beloved pet dogs, Thelma and Louise, along with her cat Macaroni.

The kind-hearted singer adopted her pet dogs in 2016 and they have been there for her through the ups and downs.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's love story

This includes being there for the star during her whirlwind romance with now-husband Brendan McLoughlin, who she married in 2019 in a secret ceremony close to their home.

Miranda and Brendan have an incredible love story, having met on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where Brendan was working with the security team when the singer was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies.

Miranda Lambert doted over her adopted dog Thelma in a sweet post

It was really a case of love at first sight when they met too, as the pair hit it off right away, although Miranda wasn't aware of it at the time. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him [Brendan] and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," she previously told New York Times.

"They invited him to our show behind my back." The couple said 'I do' just two years after they began dating, and decided to get married in secret.

The country star with her other sweet dog Louise

The couple tied the knot at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where the country singer grew up.

Despite having a very different career to his famous wife, the NYPD officer isn't afraid of the spotlight.

Miranda and husband Brendan live in Nashville

"To pull him into that world, I was like, 'I'm sorry, this might be a shock,'" the award-winning singer said of her fame. "He just takes it like a champ," she told People. "He's better at it than I am."

