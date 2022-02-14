Miranda Lambert makes incredible donations to animal shelters on Valentine's Day

Miranda Lambert has donated $20,000 to 20 animal shelters across the US to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The 38-year-old country music star gave $1000 to 20 locations, according to Fox 17. "Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart," she shared.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares video with her dog Delta Dawn, a pug and chihuahua mix

"Valentine's Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me."

Miranda also took to social media on the big day to share with fans that her organization MuttNation was celebrating 14 February by "helping you find your own mutt match" for those looking to adopt a pet pooch.

Alongside the quiz Miranda also shared a video of herself with dog Delta Dawn, a pug and chihuahua mix, whom she rescued from outside a Sonic in Oklahoma.

"I went to get a cherry limeade and left with a chug and cherry limeade," she shared. "She has been through a lot in her life. She is a road dog, just like her mom she loves to travel, she is down for anything. She has a great personality and she has my whole heart."

Miranda with her pet Delta Dawn

In December Miranda shared a heartwarming video that also showcased her incredible generosity, revealing that she had purchased food and toys for shelter pets in the Franklin, Tennessee area, and called on others to do the same this holiday season.

"I am at Tractor Supply in Franklin, Tennessee and we are having an outing today of shopping for MuttNation things and doggies treats and toys and food to take to three of our favorite local shelters," she said in the video as she shopped for large bags of food and fun sweet treats for the animals.

Miranda often spends time with the shelter animals

The video also saw Miranda kissing and cuddling with the animals at the shelter after they dropped off the donations.

The singer - who began volunteering at rescues as a teenager - was applauded by fans on Veterans Day after revealing her MuttNation Foundation was donating $20,000 to the US War Dogs Association, which helps support retired military service dogs.

MuttNation is a non-profit organization that promotes the adoption of shelter dogs and spaying and neutering. It was founded by Miranda and her mother, Bev, in 2009.

