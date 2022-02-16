Britney Spears reveals astounding honor from United States Congress

Britney Spears has had a career full of thrilling accomplishments and achievements, having broken multiple records and graced some of the world's most important stages.

However, she revealed in her latest social media post that she'd added another feather to her cap that touched her in a whole new way.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of a letter she'd received from the Congress of the United States asking her to share her story of overcoming her years-long conservatorship.

Britney posted the letter in its entirety, which highlighted that there were "concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process," and commended her for her "inspiring fight."

The letter proposed a formal invitation for her to meet with Congress to "describe in your own words how you achieved justice," stating that it would "empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art."

The singer shared her own reaction to the letter by writing: "I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn't nearly at the healing stage I'm in now.

Britney posted the letter she received from Congress inviting her to share her story

"Number 1 - I'm grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!!!

She continued: "I wish I would have been [brave]…I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me…I'm lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on.

"In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House," she concluded, sparking a massive fan response.

"Herstory! Icon! So proud of you," one wrote, with another adding: "Senator Spears has a nice ring to it," and a third saying: "Britney for President 2024."

The singer's conservatorship was terminated in November

This isn't the first time that the Toxic hitmaker has been invited to share her story on a political level, as she received a joint letter from several Republican senators back in July inviting her to address Congress after her initial bid to overturn the conservatorship was rejected.

