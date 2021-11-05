Britney Spears treats sons Sean and Jayden to an epic VIP day out – see the sweet video The singer shared a video of their time together

Britney Spears spent an incredible day with her two sons with her former husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16 and Jayden James, 15, and made sure her fans knew all about it.

The singer, 39, shared a video documenting their day out, and told her followers: "My children and I went to the amazing @vangoghla... it was so freaking cool... I obviously don't get out much so I was pretty excited!!!

"I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth!!! The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music."

She then added: "Don't worry it was VIP so nobody else was there... we got to really play!!! Thank you #VanGoghLA for my backpack and the cool cupcakes!!!"

The singer posed alongside her teenage sons

In the video, which is over one minute long, the singer can be seen discovering the exhibition with her children on each side of her.

During their visit, her teenage sons kept their masks on and made sure their faces were not visible throughout the video.

Britney has previously spoken out about the son's request for privacy. Whilst marking their birthday in September, the singer said as she paid tribute to them: "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son. My boys' birthdays were last week... and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things.... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!!

Britney with her sons when they were younger

"Anyway, we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes!!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!!"

She added: "And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!! I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it... there's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they're reading this... which I'm pretty sure they're not... I love you two little devils so much!!!"