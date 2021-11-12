Britney Spears praises fans with celebratory video as 13-year conservatorship ends

Britney Spears thanked her fans and shared her "love" for them as her 13-year conservatorship ended on Friday.

Fans were rallying in front of the Los Angeles courthouse where the decision was made, and it turned into a street party with confetti cannons and music.

Britney shared a video from the event, which she did not attend, and commented: "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!

"I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever, praise the Lord, can I get an Amen?"

She also added the hashtag #FreedBritney.

Britney, her fiance Sam Asghari and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have been fighting to end the conservatorship which has controlled the singer’s financial and personal affairs since 2008.

Judge Brenda Penny said in court on Friday: "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."

In the hours before the ruling, Britney and Sam also wore t-shirts that read 'Free Britney'.

The singer's estranged father Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008.

Britney and Sam announced their engagement in September

The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health. However questions have always been asked about why the 39-year-old remains under such a tight conservatorship, when she still works; the singer performed in Las Vegas for years.

In September, Judge Penny appointed certified public accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of the singer's estate; he was selected by Britney and her attorney.

He will remain in place temporarily to help handle the execution of trust documents and transferring assets.

Britney’s attorney has also insisted he will investigate all parties involved to determine whether any criminal activity occurred.

In recent months the 39-year-old has accused her family of being "rude", "hurting" her "deeper than you'll ever know," and leaving her "humiliated".

In June, the Toxic singer spoke publicly for the first time about the arrangement, and made a desperate plea with the judge to end the legal agreement.

During the hearing, Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship, stating that her father controlled her "100,000 per cent" and that she wanted the arrangement to end.

I am traumatised," she said, speaking to the judge virtually. "I just want my life back."