Britney Spears and Cher both lived in this $6.9million New York penthouse - photos

Britney Spears’ former New York penthouse has hit the market for $6.95million, and it boasts amazing Empire State Building views from a private rooftop terrace.

The 40-year-old lived in the property for four years at the height of her music career, including in 2003 when she wrote her hit song Toxic, and carried out extensive renovations to create the huge four-bedroom penthouse we see today.

Britney bought two neighbouring apartments in the historic Silk Building, and combined them into one big four-level home with open plan living space, a large chef’s kitchen with a central island, and a top-level den and outdoor terrace with dreamy views of the city skyline.

It has two lower levels of bedrooms, each with two en-suite bedrooms that have been fully renovated within the past year, including an enormous master suite with a wood-burning fireplace and incredible walk-in wardrobe.

Both Britney Spears and Cher owned this New York apartment

The property has been painted white throughout and has wooden flooring in the living room and bedrooms, with pops of colour coming from the furnishings and accessories. And while there is a dining area within the open-plan living space, there is also room for dining on the outdoor terrace, which is ideal for entertaining.

Britney is not the only celebrity to have called the apartment home; Cher was the penthouse’s first owner when she purchased it in the 1980s, before selling it to Russell Simmons for $1.6million in 1990. Rolling Stones musician Keith Richards also once lived there.

The master bedroom has a wood-burning fireplace

It’s easy to see why it would have such appeal for celebrities; the building is one of the only full-service loft conversion buildings in the Noho area, and has a 24-hour doorman and concierge, and only 55 residences, meaning it is both private and secure.

The property is currently listed by Compass for $6,995,000.

