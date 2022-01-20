Britney Spears' palatial bathroom at $7.4million home belongs in a hotel

Britney Spears filmed inside her bathroom as she shared a health update with her followers.

The Toxic hitmaker, 40, rocked white shorts, a red and white floral top and red knee-high boots as she strutted around the spacious room – and it looks luxurious enough to belong in a five-star hotel. "Me after my fever … I’m definitely better!!!! These boots are made for walking … that’s just they’ll do … one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you!!!!!" Britney captioned the video.

WATCH: Britney Spears models shorts and knee-high boots inside palatial bathroom

It revealed white cabinets, marble work surfaces and an abundance of mirrors on one side of her bathroom, while a walk-in shower sat on the other side of the room which was large enough to fit two chairs inside, where Britney kept her hair products.

Next to the window, a silver rail held a selection of colourful dresses, so it appears as though the space doubles as a dressing room.

The singer has previously shared peeks inside her bathroom/dressing room

The Framing Britney Spears documentary star lives in Los Angeles, and reportedly purchased her estate for $7.4million (£5.7million) in 2015. The property is designed to emulate an Italian-style villa complete with 13,300 square feet of space, five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, 20 sprawling acres of private land and an outdoor swimming pool.

Britney has shared peeks inside her home, including recording workout tutorials inside her very own home gym and posing with her fiance Sam Asghari for photos inside her living room, which features a marbled floor, huge pillars and 35-foot high ceilings.

Britney with her fiance Sam inside her living room

The singer – who was previously married to Kevin Federline and Jason Allen Alexander – announced her engagement to Sam in September 2021 after five years of dating. The couple have not yet confirmed any wedding plans, but Britney previously revealed that fashion designer Donatella Versace was working on her wedding dress, telling her fans the gown was being created "as we speak".

