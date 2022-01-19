Britney Spears' fans praise the star as singer sends cease and desist to sister Jamie Lynn Jamie Lynn Spears has been on a book tour this week

Britney Spears fans have praised the star after she sent a cease and desist letter to sister Jamie Lynn Spears and insisted she "will no longer be bullied". The pair's war of words this past week began after Jamie kicked off a press tour for her new book Things I Should Have Said, and made myriad claims over the award-winning singer's mental health and controversial conservatorship.

The letter, which came from Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart, begins that they "write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her" but that if Jamie Lynn fails to stop talking about the mom-of-two or "Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action".

WATCH: Jamie Lynn opened up about the rift between her and Britne

"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she," the letter continued, alleging the "abuse and wrongdoing" Britney had already endured throughout her 13-year conservatorship "that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties", overseen by the pair's father Jamie Spears.

"Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else," the letter said, alleging that "Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported" Jamie Lynn.

"Good on Britney," read many of the comments on social media, as others reminded the pop star that she was loved.

"Britney is not keeping quiet and I love it," another praised as one tweeted: "She has the right to express herself AND act legally to stop this image exploitation of this woman who shares the DNA with her, but we can't call SISTER".

Fans praised Britney for the action

Jamie Lynn has insisted the book is not about Britney, but in the book she calls Britney's behavior growing up at times as "paranoid" and "erratic", and alleged that Britney once locked her younger sibling in a room with a knife.

Britney tweeted in reply: "NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone."

Jamie Lynn opened up about her relationship with Britney

Jamie then called on the singer to "handle this privately like sisters should," and added: "Please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up.

"I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."

