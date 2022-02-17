Sofia Vergara shocks fans with teenage video of herself in a swimsuit The 49-year-old posted on Instagram

Sofia Vergara threw it all the way back to the 80s on Wednesday as she shared a clip of herself filmed during her days living in Barranquilla, Colombia.

MORE: Sofia Vergara, 49, showcases incredible figure - and fans are freaking out

The actress, 49, can be seen sunbathing by a pool alongside her friends whilst showing off her incredible figure in a black bikini.

In the video, Sofia is also sporting a fringe and dark brown hair and has a big smile on her face - and fans were left shocked at how gorgeous she looked back then and how little she has changed since.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in video taken during her teenage years

"Perfect," wrote one, whilst another asked: "Were you ever not absolutely stunning?" A third added: "I bet you never imagined at that time that you'd be where you are now. You've achieved so much."

READ: Sofia Vergara sets temperatures soaring with sizzling calendar photoshoot

RELATED: Sofia Vergara, 49, showcases insane muscular body in military bikini – fans go wild

Sofia grew up in Baranquilla with her mother, Margarita, her father, Julio, and her five siblings, but left in 1998 after her brother Rafael was murdered during an attempt to kidnap him.

Sofia posing with her mother Margarita

"We come from a successful family, and he knew he was a target for kidnapping," Sofia revealed in a previous interview. "He always had bodyguards. Then one day he went out alone and was shot dead [in a kidnapping attempt]. I was devastated."

Sofia settled in Miami soon after and brought her mother, sister and younger brother Julio to live with her. Unfortunately, Sofia witnessed her brother Julio spiral into a drug and alcohol addiction that lasted over ten years, and in 2011, after over 30 arrests, he was deported back to Colombia.

The actress posing alongside her 30-year-old son Manolo

In a 2011 interview with Parade magazine, Sofia said of Julio: "He started with alcohol there, then pot, on to cocaine, to crack. Now he's like another person.

"To see somebody dying over 10 years, little by little, that's the worst punishment. With so many bad things happening, it creates a tough skin. Even when horrible things happen to me, I go on."

Read more HELLO! US stories here