Sofia Vergara, 49, showcases insane muscular body in military bikini – fans go wild The actress has often spoken about how she takes care of her body

Sofia Vergara left fans impressed this week as she shared a throwback photo of her modelling days. The snap showed the mother-of-one in a military bikini, but it was her muscular figure that seriously left fans impressed.

"#tbt Miami," Sofia simply captioned the four pictures. "Wow!!!!!!" a fan commented, whilst a second added: "Woooooooah! Are you even real?"

"The OG hottest woman ever," wrote a third, whilst a four sentenced: "This woman is from another planet! Divine in all the stages of her life."

Sofia has often spoken out about the secret behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week but likes to spoil herself at the weekend.

Sofia looked stunning in the throwback photos

Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

As for her fitness, in an interview with Marie Claire, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the Modern Family star doesn't like running, instead opting for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her butt and legs.

The actress is married to actor Joe Manganiello

"Sofia wants to build muscle and have that look—she likes curves," Jennifer says. "She'll spin to get cardio in, but walking is effective for her."

The actress also trains with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and told HELLO! back in 2015 she considered working out "a punishment".

"I've done everything to stay in shape," she told us. "Pilates, spinning and now I'm training with Gunnar Peterson. To me, working out is a punishment but I'm conscious that it is important to my health and appearance so I try to do it as much as I can."