Sofia Vergara, 49, showcases incredible figure - and fans are freaking out

Sofia Vergara's no stranger when it comes to exciting fans with pictures of her incredible physique - and the actress' booty was the focus of her latest Instagram post, much to the delight of her fans.

The Modern Family actress, who turns 50 in July, stunned her Instagram followers by sharing an advert for her Sofia Jeans brand which is shoppable at Walmart, and which zoomed in on her incredible curves.

WATCH! Sofia shakes her famous booty at her son's birthday celebrations

"Major crowd pleaser alert!" the beautiful actress correctly predicted as she captioned the shot. She went on to explain these jeans were called Marisol. "They fit amazing on so many different body types. The perfect bootcut? I mean, I don’t want to brag…"

Her fans were quick to respond! "Got to be the most beautiful woman in the world," wrote one. "Everything looks good on you," gushed another.

Sofia Vergara's curve-hugging jeans are available in the sale for just $8! Walmart

Sofia is happy to talk about the secrets behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week but at times she spoils herself at the weekend. Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

As for her fitness, in an interview with Marie Claire, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the Modern Family star doesn't like running, instead she opts for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her butt and legs.

Well it certainly seems to be working!

