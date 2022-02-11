Sofia Vergara sets temperatures soaring with sizzling calendar photoshoot The actress shares two old photos from her modelling days

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 49, loves to take a trip down memory lane every Thursday and this week was no different.

The mother-of-one surprised fans by sharing two sizzling pictures of herself wearing just a thong, which were taken as part of a calendar photoshoot.

The 49-year-old posed for the months of August and November. In the August picture, Sofia could be seen at the beach, smiling towards the camera with a gorgeous bouquet of pink flowers covering her front.

The second picture also showed the actress by the sea with just a hat and barely-there black underwear. "#tbt Miami," she simply captioned the daring pictures.

The star surprised her fans with two sizzling pictures taken decades ago

Her friends and fans went wild, with model Irina Shayk commenting: "SOS," followed by a ton of fire emojis.

Her America's Got Talent co-star, Howie Mandel joked: "You have a beautiful smile," whilst Heidi Klum added: "WOW," followed by peach and love heart emojis.

While Sofia's pictures were taken decades ago, the actress still maintains an incredible figure.

The actress still looks stunning at 49

The Modern Family star has often spoken out about the secret behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week but likes to spoil herself at the weekend.

Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

As for her fitness, in an interview with Marie Claire, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the Modern Family star doesn't like running, instead opting for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her butt and legs.