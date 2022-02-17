Amanda Holden poses with lookalike daughters as she shares intimate glimpse inside 51st birthday The celebrations are in full swing!

Amanda Holden is making the most of her time off as she celebrates her 51st birthday with her loved ones in Dubai.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Heart FM radio presenter gave fans a glimpse inside her celebrations - which included a meal with her two daughters and husband at a swanky restaurant.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares cute clip with her lookalike daughters

"My babies [heart emojis] #familytime," she remarked alongside a clip of herself posing with her daughters Lexie, 16, and Hollie, ten – both of whom she shares with husband Chris Hughes.

Friends and fans of the star were quick to comment, with one post reading: "I love this so much! What a beautiful family you are." Another commented: "Your daughters are lovely, but what a beautiful young lady your eldest is, model in the making."

A third person wrote: "You must be so proud of yourself all the work you do, your beauty, your dress sense and two stunning daughters not forgetting your handsome hubby."

The TV star celebrated her 51st birthday with her loved ones

Earlier on, the family headed on to the beach for some water sports where Amanda was handed several balloons. "Feeling very spoilt," she stated.

The following day, Amanda continued to share more snippets into their family holiday which also involved paragliding. "HRH and me, the only ones brave enough to do it," she said.

It's been a busy few weeks for Amanda, who made her return to Britain's Got Talent alongside judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell after a year off due to the pandemic.

Amanda is holidaying in Dubai

The radio presenter debuted a seriously glamorous look on the red carpet at the London Palladium as the latest series of BGT kicked off.

On Instagram, she recently said: "Ten days of @bgt auditions complete, I love this show and these three are friends for life."

