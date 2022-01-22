Amanda Holden stuns fans with behind-the-scenes look at glam makeover The Britain's Got Talent star looked phenomenal!

We're majorly excited that the latest series of Britain's Got Talent is filming, and we're also loving all of Amanda Holden's showstopping looks.

On Friday, she treated fans with a glimpse as to how she achieved her glamorous transformation with a post on TikTok. The clip started with the 50-year-old showcasing her natural beauty, before flicking her hair and effortlessly transforming into the super elegant look that she showed off earlier in the week. After donning her new look, and to the tune of ABBA's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), she performed a little shimmy as the video ended.

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows fans with glamorous transformation

"Getting ready for @bgt @thelondonpalladium #glam #hairtransformation @cwhairlondon," she captioned her post, which saw her styling out a slinky black bathrobe at the start.

Her dressing room looked immaculate with a shower and plenty of products to make sure that Amanda looked as perfect as ever.

Fans were left gobsmacked by the star's jaw-dropping video, with many rendered speechless as they posted flame and heart emojis.

Amanda went from this...

But a close friend got incredibly enthusiastic, as they posted: "YOU GET MY GOLDEN BUZZER," and another added: "Transition on point."

A third stunned follower wrote: "Hold up, wait a minute, there is no way this gorgeous specimen is 10 years older than me, 10 years younger I may believe, there is some witchcraft going on here."

The Heart Radio presenter debuted her look on the red carpet at the London Palladium as the latest series of Britain's Got Talent kicked off.

Dressed to impress, Amanda rocked a lilac ensemble including the most incredible sparkly top. Layered over a nude-coloured bra, her sheer top featured long sleeves and cut-out shoulders, and it was embellished with hundreds of crystals.

...to this!

She teamed it with high-waisted flared trousers that highlighted her toned waist, a matching bag and coordinating heels. Gorgeous!

Beauty-wise, Amanda wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail with strands framing her face and enhanced her sun-kissed holiday glow with dewy skin and pink lips.

