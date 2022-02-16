Amanda Holden poses in bra for daring photo as she celebrates 51st birthday Happy birthday, Amanda!

Amanda Holden turned up the heat on Wednesday in honour of her 51st birthday.

The Heart FM star took to Instagram to share a daring new snapshot with fans, showing her posing in a black bra.

Amanda looks glamorous in the photo with her hair tousled into loose waves, heavy eye makeup, a nude lip and statement heart earrings. "Hello 51," she captioned the post.

The mum-of-two was quickly inundated with birthday well wishes from fans and friends – including Saira Khan, John Torode, Keith Lemon, Myleene Klass and Jess Wright.

Amanda looks incredible in the daring photograph

Amanda is no stranger to risqué photographs. Earlier this week, she posed in a pair of silky pyjamas to mark Valentine’s Day – much to the delight of her followers. The star looked stunning in the set from Boux Avenue, which featured a pink love heart print design set against a sultry strawberry red hue.

Amanda could be seen reclined on the floor of her home in the set, which had a traditional pyjama style shirt and cute mini short bottoms that accentuated her sculpted legs, finding the perfect balance of sweet and sexy.

The star previously shared a Valentine's Day snapshot

Mum-of-two Amanda works hard to maintain her incredible figure – but she never denies herself a treat. "You have to enjoy life," she previously told the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

Amanda looks better than ever

There is one food group that Amanda avoids though: meat. According to the book Amanda Holden, written by Jim Maloney, Amanda "decided to become vegetarian after being influenced by famous veggie Morrisey, lead singer with the Smiths", but continues to eat fish, making her a pescatarian.

