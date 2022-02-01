Amanda Holden honours heartbreaking milestone - friends rally around to comfort her The Britain's Got Talent judge's son was sadly stillborn in 2011

Amanda Holden paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late son Theo on what would have been his 11th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 50-year-old reflected on the milestone by sharing a print of his footprints.

"You would have been 11 today. I'm still grateful you chose us for your journey... #Theo [heart emoji]," she wrote.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who shares young daughters - Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten - with husband Chris Hughes, was left devastated over a decade ago when her little boy died in the womb.

Friends and fans alike rushed to send messages, with Ruth Langsford writing: "Sending you love & a huge hug [heart emoji]." Sarah Parish remarked: "Sending love and strength to you my darling." Lisa Faulkner added: "Sending so much love to you."

In July 2020, Amanda reflected on the heartbreaking experience and the moment she was told there was no heartbeat on the BBC's Dear NHS Superstars special.

"I remember waking up and thinking I hadn't felt my baby kick for most of the night which was unusual because he was so active," she shared. "I tried all the things they tell you to do, but he wasn't moving. But I didn't panic."

The TV star shared this print of her son's footprints

Concerned, Amanda then went to Middlesex hospital where she was seen by midwife and close friend, Jackie. "Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and Jackie said to the obstetrician, 'Please can you go in, I can't hear the patient's baby's heartbeat', and then I heard this guttural screaming," she added.

"It was the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to me because it was me. I didn't know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise.

"All these women were holding me, calming me down," she continued. "I forgot entirely that I'd have to get the baby out and I'd have to give birth for our son."

Amanda with her husband and their two daughters

The TV star then opted to have a C-section because she couldn't go through with labour. "The C-section was beyond horrific because at the end a little baby who has nothing wrong with him apart from being asleep is going to come out," she explained. "I kept saying, 'I can't hold a dead baby', I was absolutely terrified. Just as the baby was going to come out my husband Chris had to leave the room, he couldn't bear it."

Fighting back the tears, Amanda said: "Jackie wrapped him up and I said, 'Jackie, I can't do it, I can't hold him.' Jackie said, 'He's absolutely gorgeous, you need to see him.' That's when I held him even though he was fast asleep. The one thing I remember is his perfectly formed eyebrows, which all my children have."

