Amanda Holden struts in sheer top and leather hotpants to mark 51st birthday - watch Happy birthday Amanda! Doesn't she look incredible?

Amanda Holden just turned up the heat with a seriously sizzling post, strutting into her 51st birthday in a sheer bodysuit and leg-lengthening hotpants.

The Britain's Got Talent star, who turned 51 on Wednesday, posted a video of herself on TikTok to mark the occasion. Amanda rocked a sheer top tucked into tiny leather hotpants that displayed her sculpted figure. Amping up the look with gold chain skirt, chunky gold cuffs and dazzling strappy heels, the star looked ultra glamorous. Trust us, you're not ready for the sass...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in sheer top and leather hotpants

The Heart Breakfast presenter styled her honey blonde locks in bouncy curls, accentuated by a chunky gold neck cuff. Amanda added dramatic false lashes, glowy foundation and a statement nude lip.

"Hello 51," she captioned her video, which showed the star strutting down the corridor of a plush London hotel.

Amanda looked incredible as she strutted in leather hotpants

The mum-of-two was quickly inundated on social media with birthday well wishes from fans and friends – including Saira Khan, John Torode, Keith Lemon, Myleene Klass and Jess Wright.

"And 51 never looked better," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Got to admit, you're looking fine, classy and sassy!"

"51?! Wow and still looking 27," commented a third fan.

Amanda is no stranger to risqué photographs. Earlier today, she posed in a silky black lingerie set and PVC midi skirt to mark her birthday – much to the delight of her followers.

The mother-of-two made a statement with glitzy heart-shaped diamond earrings, exuding confidence in her gorgeous birthday post.

Amanda dropped jaws with a seriously sassy birthday post

Speaking to Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden in the Telegraph's Stella magazine, the star previously revealed that her daughters aren't annoyed by her 'skimpy outfits', as Celia calls them in the interview.

"What really annoys them is that I'm naked at home," Amanda said. "Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, 'Mum! I'm on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'"

The star does hope that her two girls will learn one important thing from her, and that's body confidence.

"It's so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, 'Do you think I look f…', I cut her off with, 'Do not even say that word in my house.'"

