Amanda Holden celebrates anniversary with husband Chris – see sun-kissed photo The star married in 2008

The number 13 might be unlucky for some, but it's certainly very lucky for Amanda Holden, who is celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary!

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the sweetest photo of herself and Chris Hughes on Friday to mark the special occasion. Amanda is seen kissing Chris on the cheek as he beams at the camera, with the pair both rocking large shades. On top of the image, Amanda wrote: "Happy Anniversary darling. 20 together 13 married [love heart emoji].

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden takes a dip in the freezing sea

The couple tied the knot on 10 December 2008, after Chris presented Amanda with a massive marquise diamond engagement ring.

Amanda is celebrating 13 years of marriage

Their nuptials were held at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset and they hosted their reception at Babington House, an exclusive member’s club and hotel.

Amanda wore a gorgeous champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back.

The star looked like a princess on her wedding day

It will come as no surprise that their wedding day was full of famous faces including Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall, Angela Griffin, Slade frontman Noddy Holder and EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace.

It wasn't the first time Amanda had walked down the aisle though, as she had been married before to TV presenter Les Dennis.

Amanda and Les said 'I do' in 1995, and their resurfaced wedding photographs will totally blow your mind. Amanda wore a vintage style dress with long satin gloves – a look completely different to the one she wore when she married Chris.

Amanda married Les Dennis in 1995

The photographs show the couple beaming with joy as they came out of their wedding venue and Amanda held a huge display of yellow flowers in her hands. The star opted for a beehive updo and a tiara – again, a style very different from what she went for in her wedding 13 years ago.

