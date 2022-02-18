Rylan Clark addresses concerns about his health after hospital dash The BBC Radio 2 presenter recently had an extended stay in hospital

Rylan Clark has reassured fans that he is now feeling better as he returned to work on Thursday. Appearing on the One Show alongside Alex Jones on Thursday, the 33-year-old addressed the recent concerns about his health as he admitted to having a "dodgy time" lately.

"How are you lovely?" Alex said as she welcomed Rylan to the show. "People have been worried." Rylan - who recently ended up in hospital - explained that he's feeling better, saying: "I'm good. So nice to be back. You know me, I just love a little drama."

He added: "I'm very good now, thank you. I had a little bit of a dodgy time but I'm good." Alex then chimed: "You're looking well. Back on track." In response, Rylan joked: "I am. It's a lot of make-up."

Rylan has been open about his mental health, revealing that he'd been having a difficult time since splitting with his husband Dan Neal - which included being admitted to hospital.

Last week, the presenter revealed he was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness. Not much is known about the latest hospital dash, but the TV star was forced to miss out on his BBC Radio 2 show over the weekend.

Rylan was back to work on Thursday

He shared a shirtless picture of himself sitting on his hospital bed with a drip on his left arm. "Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won't be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon," the radio host captioned the photo.

The hospital stay comes weeks after Rylan spoke candidly about his struggles following the end of his six-year marriage last year. In an interview with The Guardian's Observer magazine, he revealed that during that time he was actually admitted to hospital for his own safety.

"I'd got to the point where I didn't know if I wanted to come back," he said. "Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I'd got… quite ill. I went down to just over 9st and I'm 6ft 4in. It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn't think it would get better. I needed help.

"Last summer for the first time, I literally felt alone... When you find out something you always wanted isn't what you thought it was… I didn't think I'd be here. I didn't think I could continue. I didn't think I'd actually come back. I was very… gone."

