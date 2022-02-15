Rylan Clark releases new health update after hospital dash

Rylan Clark has confirmed he will return to work "soon" after he was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness on Friday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the presenter shared a snap of all the treats he was tucking into and confirmed he is on the mend.

Not much is known about the hospital dash, but the TV star was forced to miss out on his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday. "Whenever I feel ill I turn into such a child. Resting up be back sooooooon," he remarked.

Last week, Rylan had shared a topless picture of himself sitting on his hospital bed with a drip on his left arm. "Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won't be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon," he captioned the photo, which he shared with his 1.5 million fans.

The hospital stay comes weeks after Rylan spoke candidly about his struggles following the end of his six-year marriage last year. In an interview with The Guardian's Observer magazine, he revealed that during that time he was actually admitted to hospital for his own safety.

"I'd got to the point where I didn't know if I wanted to come back," he said. "Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I'd got… quite ill. I went down to just over 9st and I'm 6ft 4in. It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn't think it would get better. I needed help.

"Last summer for the first time, I literally felt alone... When you find out something you always wanted isn't what you thought it was… I didn't think I'd be here. I didn't think I could continue. I didn't think I'd actually come back. I was very… gone."

