Rylan Clark breaks silence as fans rally around following video release The 33-year-old has received an outpouring of support

Rylan Clark has spoken out after a video emerged over the weekend showing him asking for "gear" on a night out.

The 33-year-old star only recently revealed he had to be admitted to hospital for his mental in the wake of his split from husband Dan Neal.

Referring to the video, Rylan took to Twitter on Sunday morning and simply wrote: "Morning. Slow news day. Have a good Sunday."

His fans and famous friends immediately reached out, including Richard Osman who told him, "Rylan, I've said it before and I'll say it again, you're a lovely, kind guy, and a brilliant presenter. Someone is being judged today, and it's not you."

Rylan has taken to Twitter in the wake of the video release

Amanda Abbington wrote: "You are wonderful and absolutely loved. ABSOLUTELY LOVED." And actor Gary Webster added: "Top presenter, top guy. Having a night out after a pretty stressful time. Plenty more things in the world to be concerned about. End of story. But hope you're well and life isn't too much on top. We don't save lives but hopefully we entertain those that so enough said!"

The star has been inundated with support

Following a huge outpouring of support for Rylan on social media, the Supermarket Sweep star later returned to Twitter and wrote: "Cheers for ur messages. Proper decent. Not usually expected on here. Thank u x."

It comes after Rylan spoke candidly about his struggles following the end of his six-year marriage last year. In an interview with The Guardian's Observer magazine, he revealed that during that time he was actually admitted to hospital for his own safety.

Rylan and Dan decided to end their marriage last year

"I'd got to the point where I didn't know if I wanted to come back," he said. "Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I'd got… quite ill. I went down to just over 9st and I'm 6ft 4in. It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn't think it would get better. I needed help.

"Last summer for the first time, I literally felt alone... When you find out something you always wanted isn't what you thought it was… I didn't think I'd be here. I didn't think I could continue. I didn't think I'd actually come back. I was very… gone."

