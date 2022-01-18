Rylan Clark reveals details of secret past career – and it's so surprising! He found fame on The X Factor

It's been nearly a decade since Rylan Clarke first found fame on series nine of The X Factor.

MORE: 8 gameshow hosts' TV-worthy houses: From Ben Shephard to Rylan Clark

Since then, the popular star has branched out into the entertainment industry, appearing in shows including Celebrity Big Brother, This Morning, Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark opens up about marriage break-up - 'I wasn't good'

But it seems Rylan's first love was music – as he revealed in a surprising confession on his Radio 2 show this week.

READ: Rylan Clark's wedding with husband Dan was almost ruined

MORE: Rylan Clark looks completely unrecognisable in throwback photo

The 33-year-old presenter opened up about his former career when a caller enquired whether Rylan had been in a Westlife tribute band – specifically, whether it had been Rylan who had sat on their lap during a holiday in Ibiza.

Rylan found fame in the 2012 series of The X Factor

"That was me that assaulted you in 2009!" Rylan confirmed. "If you saw the Westlife show, I'd have sat on your knee during Mandy or You Raise Me Up, because I did a little Irish jig halfway through when I went out into the audience."

READ: What is Supermarket Sweep host Rylan Clark's net worth?

MORE: Rylan Clark reveals his mum has almost died three times

The revelation comes after Rylan spoke candidly to Lorraine about the end of his six-year marriage to Dan Neal; the couple were married in 2015 but confirmed their split in June.

The star split from husband Dan in June 2021

Lorraine asked the It Takes Two presenter if he was 'alright' following the 'tough' breakup, to which Rylan replied: "I am, I am. I wasn’t good, I’m not going to lie. I think everyone knows that.

"I'm normally on tele every five minutes, I apologise, you have to see my mug all the time," he joked.

"But no, I had four months off and it was needed actually. It's been ten years, now, I've been doing this job nearly, which is crazy. So maybe the time off is exactly what I needed but I'm good."

Rylan released a statement confirming the end of his marriage

At the time of the split, Rylan chose to release a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair."

"I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

"I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.