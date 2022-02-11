Ruth Langsford's heartfelt message to her 'TV son' Rylan Clark following 'extended' hospital stay We wish Rylan a speedy recovery!

Ruth Langsford has shared a heartfelt message for her "son" Rylan Clark, after he revealed to fans that he had spent an extended stay in hospital. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old presenter shared a topless picture of himself sitting on his hospital bed with a drip on his left arm.

"Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won't be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon," he captioned the photo, which he shared with his 1.5 million fans.

The star was quickly inundated with messages of support. "Aww babe, hope you're on the mend now!! Take all the time you need, love you! Xxx," wrote one, whilst a second lightened up the mood by referring to his TV advert for Cinch, writing: "He's not just done A&E he's cinched it."

Good friend Ruth comforted him with a sweet message that read: "Speedy recovery son… sending lots of love." She accompanied the message with a red heart emoji.

Ruth and Rylan have a very special relationship, with Ruth referring to him as her "TV son" and Rylan calling her "mother" in the past.

Back in 2019, Ruth shared an article about Rylan and revealed how proud she is of him. "SO proud of our TV son @rylan. The nicest man who deserves every bit of his success," she captioned her post. Rylan was quick to comment on Ruth's post, writing: "Thanks mother."

In the past, both Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes expressed their desire to present This Morning alongside him if any of them were to leave the show.

Ruth told HELLO! in 2019: "I would never want to swap Eamonn but if I absolutely had to, it would be – if you pushed me – it would be our TV son."

Eamonn said that he would also pick Rylan, leading Ruth to add: "We would be fighting over him!"