Lindsay Lohan dotes over baby as she gives incredibly rare insight into family life The Mean Girls actress is very close to her family

Lindsay Lohan is notoriously private but delighted fans over the weekend by giving a rare insight into her family life.

The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself doting over her baby niece. In the image, Lindsay was pictured lying down on the floor of the kitchen while playing with her niece.

The picture was simply captioned: "Auntie life." In a second image, the star posted a selfie of her holding onto her niece while beaming at the camera.

Lindsay Lohan with her baby niece

The baby is the daughter of Lindsay's brother Michael Lohan and his wife Nina Ginsberg.

The actress looks to be having a wonderful time with her loved ones during the long President's Day weekend.

Just a week before, the star shared another look into her personal life as she posted a tribute to her fiancé Bader Shammas on Valentine's Day.

Alongside a loved-up black-and-white photo of the pair, she wrote: "My forever Valentine," alongside a love heart emoji.

The Parent Trap star is such a doting aunt

The Parent Trap actress announced her engagement to Bader in November, following two years of dating. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas love," she wrote, alongside a ring emoji.

Next to the caption, Lindsay shared a series of photos of them together. After announcing her engagement, Lindsay's father Michael Lohan issued a statement on the news.

Lindsay with her fiancé Bader

"Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I'll say is that I'm so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she's doing in life," he told Hollywoodlife.

While Lindsay doesn't share many photos of the pair together, as Bader is incredibly private too, she did recently post a sweet picture of them in the snow at the beginning of December.

"No1 else I'd rather freeze with," she captioned the post. The star also shared her delight after being given a watercolor picture of her and Bader following their engagement, which showcased her beautiful ring.

