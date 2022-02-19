Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post The TV star will return to the show on Tuesday

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit.

Savannah Guthrie details her very real visit to the dentist

The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended weekend break from the show following a Monday break for President's Day.

Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to his sister

She shared a picture of a pair of feathered slippers with an S and G on them and written below: "Out of Office." In her caption, she said: "Happy holiday weekend, y'all!!!"

Fans immediately took to the comments to wish Savannah a long and restful holiday weekend, with one saying: "Love those slippers," and another writing: "Have an amazing weekend!!!"

Savannah Guthrie has fans saying the same thing after Super Bowl ad

"Same to you, Savannah," a third said, with one fan commenting: "Happy Weekend Ms. Savannah," and many others dropping heart emojis.

The TV personality has been delighting fans with her coverage of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the past few installments of the show along with co-hosts Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, and Hoda Kotb.

Savannah revealed she would be away from Today for the holiday weekend

And while they would've loved to report on the Olympics in person like always, this year, the pandemic and ongoing fears of a resurgence have forced NBC to alter plans.

Hoda and co-host Savannah Guthrie also both recently suffered from the virus, and fear that they may test positive again while in China, derailing their plans.

Savannah Guthrie shares adorable mom and daughter moment live on the Today Show

Savannah Guthrie shows off unexpected schoolgirl outfit as she teases new project

Speaking to People, Hoda shared her disappointment that the team won't get to "bond" in Beijing, adding: "So that part I'm missing, because I love that part. That's the bummer part of it."

The one good thing? Both revealed that their children are "real happy." Savannah is mom to seven-year-old daughter Vale, and son Charley, five.

Savannah and her Today co-hosts have been covering the Winter Olympics

"The main upside to not going is to get to be with your kids. When we do go, we miss them like crazy, but honestly, I feel like my kids, they really appreciate me for the first 10, 20 minutes I'm home," she joked.



