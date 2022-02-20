Mandy Moore looks sensational in chic satin dress as she poses by the pool The This is US actress has a fabulous sense of style

Mandy Moore has shared some gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos on social media which were taken ahead of her glitzy red carpet appearance on Saturday night.

Taking to Instagram, the This is US star shared a gorgeous image of herself posing by the pool in Beverly Hills, dressed in a satin cut-out gown by Schiaparelli and strappy heels.

Another image showed a full look at her outfit, which was teamed with a large bracelet to add a splash of glitz to her look.

VIDEO: Mandy Moore shares rare glimpse into her home life

Mandy then stepped out at the 9th Annual Make Up Artist And Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, where she reunited with her This is US co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

The pair were all smiles as they posed together at the star-studded event, held at the Beverly Hilton.

The reunion was bittersweet for fans of the show, as it is the finale ever season of the hit show, following six seasons.

Mandy recently opened up about the show coming to an end during an interview with Health.

She said: "Lots of mixed emotions. I can't believe how quickly time has gone by, and yet I have been as present as possible, throughout this entire journey. I recognized early on that this is such a special project to be a part of.

"I've never felt this way about a job and the people that are a part of it before. So, I've really appreciated it and been super grateful along this whole journey of the last five, six years. I'm going to be a ball of emotions as we get a little bit closer to the end."

Mandy plays Rebecca Pearson in the program, alongside Milo, who plays her husband Jack.

She also opened up about seeing an older version of herself in the show during her interview with Health, saying: "I think I have a somewhat healthy relationship with aging and my body. I have my good and bad days, but I think there’s something so beautiful about the opportunity to get a sneak peek of what the future may have in store for you in terms of the physical.

"If I am so lucky to age as well as my character has, I will be in hog heaven. I embrace all that's coming because it's just a sign of a happy, joyful life."

