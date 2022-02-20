Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in monochrome mini dress in fun throwback video The swimwear model has had an amazing career

Elizabeth Hurley was in a nostalgic mood on Saturday as she shared a fun throwback video of herself from Austin Powers.

In the 1997 film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, the star played Vanessa Kensington, a British agent.

A clip of her in character, pouring some champagne for Austin while dressed in a lace black and white mini dress, was shared on the Instagram page Wild Fox Couture, which Elizabeth posted onto her Instagram Stories.

In the footage, Austin asks Vanessa: "Are you okay?" as she replies: "I've never felt better Austin," before shocking him by smashing the bottle into her hands.

Elizabeth is a talented actress and has been in many hit films and shows, including The Royals, where she played the role of Queen Helena.

As well as acting, the star has her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she models.

Elizabeth Hurley re-shared a fun throwback video of herself in Austin Powers over the weekend

She established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

The actress has an incredible sense of style

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

When she isn't travelling the world for work, Elizabeth enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family at her country home in Herefordshire.

The swimwear model with son Damian

In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic, the kind-hearted star isolated with her family and friends to ensure that everyone was safe.

